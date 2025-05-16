Man accused of throwing woman off balcony pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A 61-year-old woman died after being thrown from a third-story apartment balcony during a domestic dispute at a San Ysidro senior living complex Tuesday.

Irene Williams suffered a broken femur and severe head trauma after the fall. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police arrested a man at the scene who they believe was dating Williams. Authorities say the two had been fighting inside the apartment earlier that night.

According to investigators, Williams began throwing the man's belongings over the balcony railing before he allegedly threw her over the edge.

The suspect, identified as Albert Turner, has two prior felony convictions - one in San Diego and another in San Bernardino County.

"We are just moving forward seeking justice for the three children and the victim in this case, Irene Williams," said a spokesperson.

Williams' three adult children attended the court proceedings on Thursday, along with Turner's brother and two cousins.

If convicted, Turner could face a maximum sentence of 85 years to life in prison. His next court date is scheduled for June 26.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.