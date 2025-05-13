SDPD: Woman thrown from third floor of San Ysidro building suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being thrown from a building in San Ysidro, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Around 7:22 p.m., authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call of an individual who had fallen from the third floor of the San Ysidro Senior Center, located on Averil Road and W San Ysidro Boulevard.

Upon arrival, first responders immediately assisted the woman on the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Authorities told ABC 10News a man was arrested at the scene for allegedly throwing the victim from the third floor of the building. Police were unable to confirm whether this was a domestic violence incident, but they suspect it is likely.

According to a resident, the senior living complex is not exclusively for seniors

SDPD's Homicide unit is at the scene as a precaution.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to this story to gather more information.