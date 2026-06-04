Man accused of killing pregnant teen in front of Bay Park rental pleaded not guilty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man accused of murdering his 17-year-old pregnant girlfriend at a Bay Park vacation rental over the weekend appears in court today for his alleged crimes.

“This was a tragic and heinous murder of a 17-year-old girl who was 32-weeks pregnant,” Deputy District Attorney Alex Lorens said.

21-year-old Trevon Williams, who the DA's office told ABC 10News is the father of the child, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jariah Edwards, who was visiting San Diego with her family.

"The charges on the case are first-degree murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait, and then there are additional charges that relate to the guns as well as the child who was harmed from the murder,” Lorens said.

Prosecutors say that Williams took a rideshare from Arizona to the vacation rental where Edwards and her family were staying in Bay Park.

“Where he planted himself outside the Airbnb she was staying at and waited for her to come out, lured her out of the house when she was by herself, came up from the side, shooting her in the head and killing her because she was pregnant with their child,” Lorens said.

Prosecutors say Williams and Edwards had been dating since last September, adding that the relationship had a history of domestic violence.

According to the deputy district attorney, Williams ordered flowers and a vase to the front door to lure Edwards out of the rental.

“That child had to be delivered at 32 weeks and is in critical condition with minimal brain activity,” Lorens said.

According to investigators, Williams was found hours later, hiding with a handgun. He’s currently being held without bond until his next court appearance on June 12th.

“If the child is unable to come through and the child does pass away, it is a possibility that there are additional charges that will be filed,” Lorens said.

ABC 10News asked the DA’s Office how Edwards’ family is doing during all this.

While they couldn’t speak for them, Lorens called this a horrible and horrific crime.

“But understanding this life was taken so early, and that now they are dealing with the possibility of losing their grandchild, that is devastating,” Lorens said.