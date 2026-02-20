Man accused of killing father of two in downtown San Diego has arraignment delayed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As loved ones grieve a father of two, the man accused of killing him in downtown San Diego had his arraignment delayed due to mental competency issues.

Within the last few hours, an arraignment for 34-year-old Grant Parker was postponed as questions surrounding his mental state are evaluated.

The victim, 41-year-old Mark Thomas, was attacked on Valentine's Day night while hanging out with a friend near Ninth Avenue and C Street in downtown San Diego. A makeshift memorial of candles and flowers now marks the spot where the tragic incident occurred.

"How should your brother be remembered?" I asked Michael Thomas, the victim's brother.

"As a good-hearted person, a loving person," Michael Thomas said.

Five days later, Michael Thomas says his heartache isn't letting up.

"Hurting, lot of unknown answers," he said, choking back tears.

Just before 9:30 last Saturday night, witnesses say Mark was with a female friend outside the Hotel Churchill when police say a man stabbed him multiple times. Despite life-saving efforts by police and medics, he died at the scene.

According to police, the suspect, 34-year-old Grant Parker, ran into his nearby apartment and tried to start a fire inside. Officers forced their way into the room, and Parker was taken into custody with the use of a police dog.

"Shock and pain," Michael Thomas said, describing his reaction to learning the details of his brother's death.

Michael, still reeling from the details of his brother's death, says Mark was a proud father of two teens and a proud fan of the Chargers and Padres.

"Good spirit, good heart, wasn't a troublemaker. He was a loving person. A lot of people loved him," he said.

Sources confirm surveillance video did capture the attack. I spoke with one person who saw the video, who described a man walking up to Mark and immediately attacking him.

"Just wish my brother wasn't in wrong, place wrong time," Michael Thomas said.

Michael says he and his family are hoping for justice and answers.

"Just empty, wish for some closure. Maybe there will be," he said. "I would just like to know why.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

