Man accused of killing 11-year-old in hit-and-run pleads not guilty

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The man accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy in Escondido last week appeared in court for the first time Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hector Balderas Amador is facing one count of felony hit and run causing death for the crash that killed Aiden Antonio Torres de Paz the day before Thanksgiving. The courtroom was packed with Aiden's family members, most wearing T-shirts with his picture on them.

Prosecutors say Balderas turned himself in on Saturday. His bond was increased from $100,000 to $300,000 because they consider him a flight risk. The deputy district attorney says he's a transient originally from Mexico.

Police say Aiden was playing last Wednesday night on East Washington in Escondido when he went after a ball that went into the street. Balderas is accused of hitting him and driving away. The 11-year-old died in the hospital on Thanksgiving morning.

"We're going to do everything in our power to get justice for Aiden and his family," the deputy district attorney said.

The hearing comes just a day after the Department of Homeland Security announced Balderas was in the country illegally and had been removed 4 times before. The District Attorney's Office was unable to comment on Balderas' immigration status, but said their records indicate he has no criminal history.

DHS says they requested an immigration arrest detainer for Balderas, asking Governor Newsom to honor it and hold him. The Sheriff's Department says the detainer was rejected, citing state law that limits local law enforcement's cooperation with federal agencies.

Governor Newsom's office sent ABC 10News the following statement about DHS's request:

"This driver needs to be held responsible for the tragic hit and run. Nothing prohibits the federal government from doing its job in this case. Unlawfully returning to the United States after deportation is a federal criminal offense, and California honors federal criminal warrants. The federal government admits a failure to apprehend the suspect when he unlawfully entered the U.S. California law does not prevent them from acting now."

Aiden's family declined to speak on camera on Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

