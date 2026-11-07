Man accused in deadly Pacific Beach shooting near Crystal Pier pleads not guilty to murder

A man accused of a deadly shooting near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach pleaded not guilty in court.

Brian McColley is charged with murder in the October shooting death of security guard Luis Alberto Quiroz-Arreola.

McColley was arrested on November 3 in connection with the October 5 shooting.

RELATED: Vigil held for beloved security guard shot and killed at Crystal Pier

Court documents show McColley faces 15 criminal counts, including weapons and drug charges.

Prosecutors also allege he has multiple prior robbery convictions.

He faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

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