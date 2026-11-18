VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 27-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while running across a roadway in Vista, authorities said Wednesday.

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 600 block of East Bobier Drive. Bystanders rendered aid to the man until first responders arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, two men were running northbound across East Bobier Drive when a vehicle traveling westbound attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to do so, striking one of the men in the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene and immediately called 911.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, and the driver was later released from the scene. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the sheriff's Vista station or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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