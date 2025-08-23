Lyle Menendez denied parole after recounting sexual abuse by mother at emotional hearing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Lyle Menendez, who gained national notoriety after killing his parents with his brother in 1989, was denied parole Friday after an emotional hearing where he described childhood sexual abuse by both his mother and father.

Lyle, 57, wore prison blues as he sat in front of a computer at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego Friday to attend the long-awaited virtual hearing.

The decision to keep Lyle locked up comes a day after the parole board ruled that Lyle’s brother Erik was still a danger to the community, due in large part to his rule violations behind bars.

“I'm not surprised that the commissioners also rejected Lyle's parole petition… The brothers are very similarly situated in terms of how they plotted and planned this murder and how they tried to cover it up afterwards,” said former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

Team 10 reported earlier this year that both Erik and Lyle had two ‘serious rule violations while in prison at Donovan. Both have been caught with smuggled cellphones.

Lyle, who has had five rule violations in total, has gotten into trouble for refusing an order, using a prison phone without permission, and possessing contraband items such as a lighter and Adidas shoes, according to records reviewed by Team 10.

During the parole hearing, Parole Commissioner Julie Garland asked Lyle about his relationship with his mother.

Lyle told the commissioner his mom had sexually abused him — something Garland noted wasn’t in a comprehensive risk assessment done earlier this year by a psychologist.

“I didn’t see it as abuse, really. I just saw it as something special between my mother and I. So, I don’t like to talk about it that way,” he said.

Lyle added that he now recognizes it as sexual abuse.

“When I was 13, I felt like I was consenting and my mother was dealing with a lot and I just felt like maybe it wasn’t … it’s abusive but I never saw it that way, in the same way.”

The parole board’s decision can be appealed, and Governor Gavin Newsom has the authority to overturn it.

The Menendez brothers also have a clemency request pending before Newsom and are pursuing a new trial through a habeas corpus petition.

Rahmani, who was a prosecutor in San Diego from 2009 to 2012, said getting a new trial is unlikely.

“The habeas petition is really an uphill legal battle.”

