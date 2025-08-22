Erik Menendez denied parole at long-awaited hearing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Convicted killer Erik Menendez, 54, has been denied parole.

The long-awaited decision from the Board of Parole Hearings Thursday afternoon is a blow to the Menendez family and army of supporters who have been advocating for the release of Erik, and his brother Lyle.

The men shot and killed their parents in 1989 at the family’s home in Beverly Hills in a case that captivated the nation. The brothers have long claimed they were sexually abused by their father and that their mother failed to stop it.

“I was surprised the commissioners didn't recommend release. You had the family members all supporting it,” said Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor in San Diego.

During the hearing, Erik — 18 at the time of the murders — gave graphic testimony about the alleged abuse.

“Dad was going to come to my room and rape me that night. That was going to happen. One way or another. If he was alive, that was going to happen,” he said.

Parole Commissioner Robert Barton pressed Erik not only about the murders but also a burglary he committed when he was 17.

Erik’s attorney, Heidi Rummel, said she had “fundamental disagreements” with clinical reports submitted to the board.

Over the past year, there’s been a resurgence in interest in the brothers’ case thanks to the release of a Netflix drama, documentary and flood of influencers on TikTok touched by Erik and Lyle’s story.

Both men were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole until earlier this year.

In May, a Los Angeles judge agreed to resentence the brothers to life with parole calling their rehabilitation behind bars “remarkable.”

Supporters of the Menendez brothers believe they would not still be behind bars if they were women. At the brothers’ trial, the prosecutor said men couldn’t be raped.

Advocates of Lyle and Erik believe it was unfair for a judge to exclude evidence of their alleged sexual abuse at their second trial.

“They have some pretty strong compelling arguments that they were victims of sex abuse. And even though they didn't necessarily act in self-defense, if today someone were to rise up and kill their abuser, I think they'd probably be sentenced to 25 to life,” Rahmani said.

A photo taken by a prison employee showed Erik wearing prison blues in front of a computer before the long-awaited hearing started Thursday morning.

Erik appeared virtually at the hearing from Donovan Prison in San Diego and had over a dozen relatives in support of him on the call.

“I've never covered a case in my more than 20 years of practice where every single one of the victim's family members, they're supporting the release. That's really unheard of,” Rahmani said.

The decision Thursday is a win for Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who has been vocal in opposing the brothers’ release.

“The Menendez brothers have never fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents, instead continuing to promote a false narrative of self-defense that was rejected by the jury decades ago,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

In a post on X Wednesday night, Erik’s wife Tammi said she was wishing her husband all the love and strength for his hearing.

“I believe in you and can’t wait for this new chapter together. You've got this!”

Attorneys for Erik can ask the parole board to review the decision for errors. Governor Gavin Newsom has 30 days to decide if he wants to intervene.

The brothers have also requested clemency from the governor’s office and are pursuing a new trial.

Lyle Menendez will face the parole board on Friday.

A supporter of the #MenendezBrothers has come all the way from Chicago to hold this sign in front of Donvoan prison in San Diego. Raul Montes Jr. is asking Governor Gavin Newsom to free Erik and Lyle Menendez. Erik’s parole hearing remains ongoing this hour. pic.twitter.com/vTnfR2iDlo — Austin Grabish (@AustinGrabish) August 21, 2025