Lunar New Year traditions come alive in San Diego kitchen as family serves up history

DEL MAR (KGTV) — Lunar New Year celebrations are underway across San Diego, and for many families the most important traditions happen in the kitchen. One family is keeping their history alive — one dish at a time.

At Zen Modern Asian Bistro in Del Mar's Sky Deck, Henry Yang is serving up stories of his family's history. A first-generation father at the stove, sons by his side, recipes repeated until they become ritual.

It's in the name — a little zen in the chaos of the kitchen, a balance between old school dishes and modern aesthetics.

"So Zen Modern Asian is a family owned restaurant, very family oriented. Our food is Taiwanese, Cantonese, a little bit of everything put together — it's what we grew up eating," said Ethan Yang.

For the Yangs, it's a family affair.

"So my dad taught me everything in the kitchen. He runs all the kitchen operations, my brother runs the front of the house. We were always running around in the kitchen," Ethan Yang said.

For Lunar New Year, food is more than filling — it's a language of luck.

"Food is one of those things that give happiness, get people together. When you eat wontons it means money, noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity," Ethan Yang said.

Here's what some of these dishes symbolize:

Longevity noodles for long life

Wontons symbolize wealth

Dumplings and potstickers represent good fortune and family unity

Spring rolls signify prosperity

With each meal, a message — served family style.

"It's all about family. We might work together and bicker, but after the rush we sit down and enjoy it together," Ethan Yang said.

Lunar New Year reminds us that tradition tastes best when it's shared.

Available February 17–23, Zen’s Lunar New Year menu offers several options for families to enjoy. You can find them here.