Loved ones speak on sister & friend taken too soon in deadly Carlsbad carjacking

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – Cars are driving down Carlsbad Village Drive that runs parallel to the Ascend apartment complex on Rising Glen Way.

But just before 10 pm on Friday night, the road was a chilling scene where you could hear a pin drop. Carlsbad Police began their investigation of a deadly carjacking inside the complex parking lot.

“Car accidents, illnesses, stuff like that, you can kind of make some sense out of. This is just nothing that we can make any kind of sense of,” Jamie Kinnie said.

Kinnie and Aaron Moore told ABC 10News their friend and sister, April Moore, was the victim.

“I called April first and, no answer, then I called my nephew, no answer. And then I called my niece, and she picked up, and she told me that her mom has been shot and she’s dead,” Aaron Moore, April’s brother, said.

Moore said she had recently turned 50, was a mother of two, and was as big of a San Francisco 49ers fan as you could ever meet. That fateful Friday night, April had just gotten home from a movie.

“She was just ambushed. She didn’t know the person,” Kinnie said.

“Kind of pinch myself because my only thought was that this was a dream, that this is not happening, this cannot be real,” Moore said.

Carlsbad Police said the suspect, who authorities in Orange County identified the suspect as 31-year-old Andre Matijasevic of Rancho Santa Margarita, then took her ca after the shooting.

What followed was a cross-county chain of events that ended with the suspect being shot in a shootout with police in Laguna Hills. He was later pronounced dead at a Misson Viejo hospital.

“And I still feel like she’s going to walk through the door,” Moore said.

The smile April always had on her face and her fun-loving personality sadly won’t be walking through that front door. But her loved ones still hold on to how will always hold on to how she would make anywhere a happier place in a time where everything isn’t.

“Even when things were bad, she was always the one that was uplifting and happy and trying to cheer other people up, and it didn't matter. She just, she was always having fun, and that's a lesson that I'm going to take with me forever,” Moore said.

For those looking to support April's family and children during this difficult time, a GoFundMe has been set up for those looking to donate. You can find the link by clicking here.