SDSO: Child finds parents dead inside home in unincorporated El Cajon

Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 22, 2023
UNINCORPORATED EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a young girl found both of her parents dead inside their home in East San Diego County Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called around 9:47 a.m. about bodies being discovered at a home in the 200 block of East Bradley Avenue, just east of SR-67 in the Bostonia area near El Cajon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned a daughter came home and found her parents dead in their bedroom.

SDSO says they are not aware of any outstanding suspects and no reports or calls about a shooting came from neighbors.

No calls were made for SDG&E either in regard to a gas leak.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

