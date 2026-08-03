Loved ones remember Carlsbad drowning victim as avid swimmer and athlete

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - Robert Edmonston, a 53-year-old Carlsbad resident, is being remembered by loved ones as an avid swimmer and athlete after he drowned in the waters off Carlsbad.

Edmonston's partner of more than 2 years, Irina Riazantseva, described the events of that Saturday evening in a statement. She and Edmonston, an experienced swimmer, had gone out for what she described as their usual swim.

"We had been in the water for only about 4 and a half to 5 minutes when we decided to swim back to shore. By then the current had already carried us slightly closer to Tower 26…” Irina said.

Irina said Edmonston was carried out to sea, which prompted a large water search. His body washed ashore the next day. His death was ruled a drowning.

On the day he drowned, there were warnings of high swells and dangerous rip currents.

Irina reflected on what the tragedy means for others who swim in the ocean.

"Robert was very safety conscious and respected the ocean ... What happened to him is a heartbreaking reminder that even experienced swimmers can find themselves in situations beyond their control. If there is one message I hope people take away from this, it is never to underestimate the ocean," Irina said.

Former colleague Jennifer Manfredi said Edmonston was a software engineer at a medical equipment company and described him as a brilliant engineer.

“Devastating and shocking … He had high integrity, was hard working. Just exceptional,” said Manfredi.

Edmonston’s friend and tennis partner Farhan Ali, several years younger than Edmonston, admired his friend's energy and fitness.

"How can you be in this shape and running around? I can barely keep up with you," Ali said. “He was so fit. It was shocking to hear this could happen to Robert."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help support Irina with expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

