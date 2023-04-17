Loved ones rally for answers in fatal Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Friends and family of David D’Lima rallied for hours on Sunday at the site where he was killed by a hit-and-run driver earlier this year.

Loved ones left behind flowers and flyers in hopes that someone will come forward with information about what happened that night.

“The community should not tolerate this. It was a hit-and-run; they had a choice to leave the scene and they did. And our friend is dead,” said Jakob Travis.

RELATED: 23-year-old man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash

It’s been an excruciating four months for those who knew D’Lima best.

“His family is not doing well. Our friends are extremely upset … the loss of somebody so great should not happen so senselessly,” Travis said.

The 23-year-old D'Lima was killed after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Encinitas Blvd. and Pacific Coast Highway in the early hours of January 1.

RELATED: "He lives through us": Friends honor man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash

Flyers passed out on Sunday included a description of the vehicle they say is likely responsible — a black or dark-colored Chrysler or Dodge minivan.

Travis had this message for the driver: "You might not have realized it then, but I hope you realize it now that this is murder. There is a larger chance that our friend would have survived had you stayed at the scene."

D’Lima was a Canyon Crest Academy graduate with big dreams. He went on to attend UC Santa Barbara before graduating with a degree in environmental science.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.