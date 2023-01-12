'Ultimate teammate': 23-year-old man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - A former Canyon Crest Academy basketball player is being remembered, after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking in Encinitas.

“He was super positive, tons of energy,” said Brian Baum.

Brian Baum coached David D'Lima in basketball in middle school, and high school at Canyon Crest Academy.

“He was the ultimate teammate. He did whatever you asked, whatever role you needed him to do,” said Baum.

Baum tells us the ultimate teammate went on to attend UC-Santa Barbara, before graduating with a degree in environmental science and getting a biotech job in the San Diego area.

His promising young life was cut short on New Year's morning.

“It still doesn't resonate. It’s still hard to handle,” said Baum.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. a van heading west on Encinitas Boulevard struck D’Lima as he was crossing the street at Coast Highway 101, before driving off. D'lima was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

“People are definitely heartbroken and frustrated with situation,” said Baum.

At the accident scene, there is a memorial remembering D’Lima. Within the memorial, next to a tribute to D'Lima, someone wrote “Why?”

Baum says the circumstances around D’Lima's death are hard to bear.

“Can't fathom that could go through somebody's mind … to drive away and not take responsibly for what happened,” said Baum.

On Wednesday, deputies released new details on the vehicle. Investigators say it's a dark-colored van, possibly a Chrysler Town & Country or Dodge Caravan with damage to the front driver side.

Baum hopes someone will come forward with information.

“I think family deserves to know what happened … It would be nice if that could happen,” said Baum.

Anyone with information is asked to call (760) 966-3500 or the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.