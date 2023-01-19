'He lives through us': Friends honor 23-year-old killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former Canyon Crest Academy basketball player is being remembered after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

On Wednesday night, friends and family of David D’Lima filled the stands for a basketball game in his honor and retired his jersey.

“I always knew he was there for me. He was just an awesome person,” said Megan Callihan.

“We really miss him. We love him so much,” said Jakob Travis.

D’Lima’s promising young life was cut short early on New Year's morning after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Encinitas.

ABC 10News spoke with D’Lima’s former basketball coach Brian Baum shortly after.

“Can't fathom that could go through somebody's mind…to drive away and not take responsibility for what happened,” said Baum. “He was the ultimate teammate. He did whatever you asked, whatever role you needed him to do.”

The Class of 2017 grad went on to attend UC Santa Barbara before graduating with a degree in environmental science and getting a biotech job in the San Diego area.

“He really was an inspiration to all of us…and he lives through us,” said Ally Deremer.