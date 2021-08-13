Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Loved ones mourn COVID death of Spring Valley father of 4

Lester Bartolome was unvaccinated
items.[0].image.alt
Yazmin Soto
Loved ones mourn COVID death of Spring Valley father of 4
Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 19:19:56-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Days after learning he was about to become a father again, a Spring Valley man passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Lester Bartolome first felt sick more than three weeks go.

“He had a headache. He really couldn't get out of the bed,” said his fiancee Yazmin Soto.

Soto says he tested positive for COVID, and a week and a half later, he was hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

Nearly a week after he was admitted, Soto texted him a photo of her positive pregnancy test.

The couple have 4 children, including a one-year-old girl.

"He was like, ‘Damn, we're having another kid.’ He was being funny, but I can tell he was happy to be a dad again,” said Soto.

Four days later, this past Monday, the two texted each other into the night.

“I said, ‘I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you.’ I said, ‘Tomorrow, you’re going to have a better day breathing,’” said Soto.

Two hours later, Bartolome went into cardiac arrest and passed away at the age of 40.

"Just feels like a part of me is missing, you know,” said a tearful Soto.

Soto calls Bartolome a caring and special person.

“He was a hard worker, loved his family,” said Soto.

Bartolome — diligent about wearing masks — worked two jobs, including one in pest control. The two were planning to marry next year.

Soto opted for a vaccine, but he was reluctant. He was concerned about side effects.

“He didn’t have any underlying conditions. He wasn’t worried about catching COVID … He said, ‘I have a high immune system. I can fight it off.’” said Soto.

A grieving Soto is now urging the hesitant to look into getting vaccinated.

“If I could go back and change everything, or if we had a redo button … Protect yourself and yourself family, because it hurts when your family is broken,” said Soto.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help family with expenses.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP