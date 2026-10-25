Loved ones hold vigil to celebrate life of Chula Vista woman brutally killed

Family members, friends and community members gathered at Veterans Park on Saturday to honor the life of Brenda Gillett, remembering her as a beloved sister, veteran and a woman whose bright spirit left a lasting impact on those around her.

The vigil marked five months since Gillett was killed in May, in a case authorities say stemmed from a dispute involving a tenant.

Rather than focus solely on the circumstances of her death, those who attended the gathering said they wanted to celebrate the woman they knew and ensure her memory lives on.

Flowers, photographs and pink and purple decorations surrounded attendees as they shared memories and paid tribute to Gillett.

“To my dear big sister Brenda, there are no words that can truly express the pain we have felt since you were taken from us,” Wendy Bonifacio, the sister of Brenda said at the podium.

She described her as a “very bright shining star light with a very big heart.”

For Gillett’s family, the loss has been especially difficult as they navigate the grieving process while following the criminal case against the man accused of killing her.

Bonifacio says the past five months have brought emotional challenges, from attending court proceedings to laying her sister to rest.

The family is also approaching what would have been Gillett’s 57th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 27 — her first birthday since her death.

Bonifacio said the milestone is a painful reminder of the future her sister will not get to experience.

“She didn't deserve to die the way she did,” Bonifacio said, explaining that Gillett had gone to address an issue with a tenant when she was killed.

Bonifacio also emphasized her sister’s military service, saying Gillett was a veteran who served for two years in Iraq.

According to investigators, Gillett went to address problems with a tenant near the end of May and was not seen again.

Robert Watkins has been accused of killing Gillett and dismembering her body. Investigators recovered portions of her remains at a park and near the USS Midway, according to the account of the investigation. Watkins later confessed to killing Gillett.

The case has left Gillett’s loved ones searching for answers while continuing to seek accountability through the legal system.

Bonifacio said the family’s path toward healing has included navigating the court process, but their efforts to seek justice are far from over.

She said a readiness is set for Monday and preliminary hearing is expected on Nov. 19, pending the progress of the proceedings.

“We want justice for my sister,” Bonifacio said. “She didn't deserve to die the way she did just to go handle, uh, an issue with a tenant and be completely killed.”

For the family, the vigil served as more than a memorial. It was also an opportunity to bring people together in support of Gillett and the pursuit of justice.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was at the vigil and spoke about Gillett's service to her country. He also held a moment of silence for her. Maricris Drouaillet, the sister of Maya Millette also attended the vigil to show her support for Gillett’s family.

Bonifacio urged the community to remain united and continue honoring her sister’s legacy.

“And so we need to be united, not separate, to demand her justice and to see her through and to continue her legacy,” she said.

As family and friends left Veterans Park, their message was clear: They want Brenda Gillett to be remembered not only for the tragedy that took her life, but for the love she shared, her service and the impact she made on those who knew her.