Louisiana Purchase serves free meals to families, federal workers impacted by shutdown

A local restaurant known for its southern comfort food is serving up something even more meaningful this month — help for those in need.

Every Wednesday in November, Louisiana Purchase in North Park is giving out free meals to local families and federal workers affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

For Ginger Davies, a furloughed federal employee, the gesture couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s been rough the first couple of months,” Davies said through tears. “It’s kind of scary right now. Times are tough.”

On Wednesday, a line built up outside the restaurant as volunteers handed out brown paper bags filled with hot meals. It filled up with dishes like salmon and grits, chicken with yams and mac, and pot roast with mashed potatoes.

Executive Chef and Co-owner Quinnton “Chef Q” Austin says the effort is about giving back to the community that’s supported them since day one.

“This restaurant is built on community,” he said. “Everybody that comes through here, we treat them like family. It’s only right that we give back to those who give to us.”

Several people in the community came out to volunteer their time to help others -- including Dorian Edler, who says being able to lend a hand is a blessing.

“I just think it’s a blessing to have the capability to give back,” Edler said. “People really need the help, and I had to show up and support.”

The turnout for the first giveaway surprised organizers — both in how long the line was and how quickly the meals were distributed.

Chef Q says the team plans to continue offering free meals every Wednesday through November. “It means a lot that people showed up and showed out for us to show up and show out,” he said.

Community, compassion, and a hot meal — all served with a side of hope at Louisiana Purchase.

