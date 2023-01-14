'Lost and broken'; Loved ones grieve young man killed in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A young woman is asking the public to help her find information after her boyfriend was shot and killed in a garage in Lincoln Park earlier this week.

“I feel lost and broken,” said Jasmine.

Wearing the ring given to her by her boyfriend of nearly five years, Jasmine told ABC 10News her grief is overwhelming. For privacy reasons, she asked us not to use her last name.

"I lost my best friend, and my daughter lost her dad,” said an emotional Jasmine.

On Monday, Jasmine says 20-year-old Keijuan Franklin, went to a home in the 4700 block of Nogal Street in Lincoln Park with a friend, possibly to celebrate the friend's birthday.

Around 6 p.m., Jasmine called Franklin from her work.

"Don't know who was picking him up. He told me he was still waiting for his ride. He told me he would call me later, because his phone was going to die. He told me that he loved me. That was my last conversation with him,” said Jasmine.

Some eight and a half hours later, shots would ring out in the home’s garage. Police say Franklin was shot several times in the chest. Family members say he died at the scene.

Inside the garage, two other teens were discovered with gunshot wounds, A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a suspect, a male in dark clothing, was seen running from the home, but no other details have been released.

A family is now grieving a young life cut short.

“He was funny. He was athletic. He was always outgoing.” said Jasmine.

Jasmine says Franklin was a devoted dad to their 2-year-old daughter. Franklin, who attended Morse High and a charter school, had just finished a season job as a UPS worker.

Jasmine replays her last conversation with Franklin over and over in her mind.

“He didn't feel like anything was wrong. He didn’t tell me anything like that,” said Jasmine.

Yet, hours after that call, something went horribly wrong. Jasmine is making an appeal to her boyfriend's killer.

“Turn yourself in. You can’t run and hide forever … My daughter doesn't have a dad anymore, and he needs justice,” said Jasmine.

Police have said there may be some sort of relationship between the shooter and the victims, but haven't released any more details.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.