Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 man dead, 2 teens injured in Lincoln Park shooting

lincoln_park_shooting_tape_011023.jpg
KGTV
lincoln_park_shooting_tape_011023.jpg
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 09:23:51-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A young man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police were called to the 4700 block of Nogal Street just after 2:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived in the area to find a 20-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body at a home.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in her arm and abdomen, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in his leg. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that someone wearing dark-colored clothing was seen running from the scene after the shooting.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!