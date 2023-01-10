1 man dead, 2 teens injured in Lincoln Park shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A young man was killed and two teenagers were injured in a shooting in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police were called to the 4700 block of Nogal Street just after 2:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officers arrived in the area to find a 20-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body at a home.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was struck by gunfire in her arm and abdomen, and a 17-year-old boy was shot in his leg. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that someone wearing dark-colored clothing was seen running from the scene after the shooting.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.