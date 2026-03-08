Longtime Congressman Darrell Issa announces retirement

The end of an era in San Diego politics. After more than a quarter century in Congress, Rep. Darrell Issa has announced he will retire from the U.S. House of Representatives.

In a statement Friday, Issa said the decision had been on his mind for some time, calling it “the right time for a new chapter and new challenges.”

“Serving in Congress has been the honor of my life,” he said.

Issa has represented parts of San Diego and Riverside counties for decades, building a reputation as both an influential and polarizing figure in Southern California politics.

Those who have worked closely with him say his dedication—particularly to veterans—has been a defining part of his time in office. John Franklin, the mayor of Vista, said he has known Issa for more than two decades and has worked with him both locally and on Capitol Hill.

Franklin described Issa as a dynamic leader who strongly connected with members of the military community.

“Congressman Issa is a veteran himself,” Franklin said. “He really connects with our veterans on a very real level through his service. He understood what our veterans go through and had a heart to serve them.”

One of the accomplishments Franklin pointed to was Issa’s role in advocating for a long-overdue honor for a local war hero. Issa spent years pushing for recognition for Royce Williams, a North County Navy captain and veteran of both World War II and the Korean War.

After nearly eight years of effort, Williams was ultimately awarded the Medal of Honor — an achievement supporters say Issa was especially proud of.

“To see him get that while he’s still alive was something that meant so much,” Franklin said.

Issa’s retirement also sets the stage for a competitive race in the region’s newly redrawn congressional district. The California's 48th congressional district now leans slightly Democratic, potentially opening the door to a closely watched contest.

Before stepping aside, Issa has already endorsed Jim Desmond, a San Diego County supervisor, to succeed him. Issa said Desmond understands the community and would make a strong representative for the district.

With Issa’s departure, political observers say Southern California voters will soon decide who will carry forward representation for a district that has long been shaped by his influence.