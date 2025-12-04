Logan Heights toy drive desperately needs donations with one day left

LOGAN HEIGHTS (KGTV) — A holiday toy drive in Logan Heights is running dangerously low on donations, and organizers say hundreds of kids might go without a gift unless the community steps in.

With just one day left until their annual toy giveaway, the Logan Heights Community Development Corporation says donations are far behind what's needed. Last year, they were able to provide toys for nearly 1,000 families, but this year, some of the families who rely on this toy drive could go without a present.

Leonardo Ortiz, economic development program manager with Logan Heights CDC, said the situation is critical.

"We have almost 600 kids registered to receive a toy this holiday season, and at the moment we maybe have 200 toys," Ortiz said. "We're looking for at least 400 more toys to fulfill those registered."

The organization is asking for new, unwrapped toys for ages 2 to 14 years old. Donations must be dropped off by 6 p.m. Thursday at their office located at 3040 Imperial Avenue. Online donations will be used to purchase the remaining gifts they need.

The toy distribution is set for Friday during the Light Up Logan community event.