Local woman anxious & worried over impacts to Cal Fresh benefits amid government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Anxiety and worry are fueling some San Diegans who are on the state’s food assistance program amid this government shutdown.

“I’m on VA disability and a little retirement check. It doesn’t really cut it for food,” Renee Appell said.

Appell is shopping for food at Feeding San Diego’s Marketplace.

Outside of her fixed income, she’s currently on Cal Fresh benefits, the state’s food assistance program.

“They texted me, they emailed me, I think they even called me and left me a voicemail to tell me, ‘Hey, you know, it looks like you maybe delayed in getting your benefits or not at all,’” Appell said.

The reason for that call was the federal government shutdown. California’s Social Services Department said if it doesn't reopen by October 23 or additional funding isn't allotted, Cal Fresh benefits for November will be delayed.

“I know I'm worried about food. I'm worried about how to feed my family,” Appell said.

“A lot of uncertainty, a lot of stress,” Sam Duke, Director of Programs for Feeding San Diego, said.

Duke said this adds another layer to local food insecurity issues.

“So, we always are seeing people on Cal Fresh visiting our pantry to access supplemental groceries to help them get through the entire month when their benefits already run out,” Duke said. “It's just heightened because now they're going to get no benefits starting November 1st.”

With food prices rising, Appell was already stocking up to make supplies last, even before the shutdown.

Knowing her benefits will be delayed, there’s another fear of going hungry.

“At one point in time, I was homeless and so was one of my sons. We were homeless out there together. And it feels like we're on the verge of being homeless because we can't afford to even eat or feed each other or pull together, you know,” Appell said.

She said the shutdown made that fear that much worse.

“Yes, anxiety is just really that I'm going to wind up back on the street,” Appell said.