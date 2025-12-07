Local Ukrainian woman detained by ICE during routine green card interview as family waits next steps

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local family is anxiously waiting for answers after a routine green card interview ended with a local Ukrainian woman being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Loved ones say they are stunned — and immigration advocates call it part of a troubling trend happening not just in San Diego, but nationwide.

Earlier this week, Viktoriia Korol was taken into custody during what was supposed to be a standard step in the immigration process. Her husband, Victor Korol, tells ABC 10News the experience has upended their lives.

“We love each other very much,” Victor said, recalling how Viktoriia supported him when he battled cancer and underwent chemotherapy. “She was such a help.”

He’s now in remission.

The couple arrived at her scheduled green card interview Thursday expecting a straightforward appointment. Instead, at the end of the interview, Victor says ICE officers arrested his wife.

“We went to a green card interview so she can get a green card,” he said. “After the interview, she got arrested by ICE.”

Their immigration attorney, Caroline Matthews, says Viktoriia has no criminal record — not in the U.S. or abroad — and has always maintained legal status.

“These people are being taken with no notice of why, what they’re being charged with, or what is making them removable,” Matthews said. “Viktoriia is a really tragic victim of this — she’s followed all the rules, always had authorized periods of stay, and has no immigration or criminal violations.”

Matthews adds that Viktoriia is not appearing in ICE’s online custody system, meaning the family and attorney have no access to charges, a notice to appear, or a warrant. They also have no way to contact her.

“I cannot communicate. I don’t know exactly where she is,” Victor said.

Matthews believes cases like this represent a growing pattern in which immigrants are detained with little explanation.

“It seems very much like a tactic that is definitely unconstitutional,” she said. “We plan to continue to fight for Viktoriia and other non-citizens who are being harmed in this way.”

For Victor, all he wants is to bring his wife home and continue the life they were building together.

“I just want her to get out of that, finish the green card processing, and get back to our lives,” he said.

Korol says Viktoriia is expected to be transferred to the Otay Mesa Detention Center as she awaits a court hearing.

ABC 10News has reached out to ICE for comment and is waiting to hear back.

