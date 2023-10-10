Local rabbi grieves close friend, sister city mayor killed in Hamas attacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local rabbi is mourning the loss of a close friend, the mayor of San Diego's sister city in Israel, killed during the Hamas attacks on Saturday morning.

“He is my friend, our friend,” said Rabbi Jason Nevarez. “We were just talking and reminiscing, catching up that day.”

Nevarez can't help but recall a happy day in Israel this summer with his close friend, Ofir Liebstein, the mayor of Shar'ar Hanegev. Nevarez was part of 200-member delegation from San Diego.

Months later, Nevarez learned Liebstein was killed on Saturday morning during the attacks by Hamas.

“Truly devastating,” said Nevarez. "He went to defend his family and his kibbutz, and unfortunately, lost his life in a battle.”

A frequent visitor to San Diego, Liebstein was last at Congregation Beth Israel of San Diego this spring. The sister cities partnered up for everything from infrastructure projects to leadership and student exchange programs.

RELATED: Todd Gloria mourns sister city mayor killed in Hamas attack

“He was persistent in his compassion to help innocent Palestinians with economic opportunities,” said Nevarez. “He is a warm, gentle soul who wanted peace in the region, knew how critical peace was.”

That peace is now shattered.

Nevarez has one family member serving in the Israel Defense Forces, while another was called up as a reservist.

“Beautiful, soulful individuals who are just trying to live life. They are not looking for war… Unfortunately they’ve been placed in the position where they have to defend their country,” said Nevarez.

Nevarez says his heart breaks for the victims of what he calls a “evil, terrorist acts.”

“It’s an incredibly painful reality that we are living through right now,” said Nevarez. “I teach about resilience, overcoming the unthinkable, the unconscionable… We need each other right now. It’s about reaching out to family and friends and loved ones, not just in Israel, but all around us.”