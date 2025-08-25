Local nurse practitioner mourns friend killed in Gaza hospital bombing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego nurse practitioner volunteering at a Gaza hospital is mourning the loss of a friend after a deadly bombing killed at least 20 people at the medical facility where she was working.

Amanda Nasser, who we first met in July as she collected aid supplies for her volunteer assignment, was off-site at a training during Monday's attack on Nasser Hospital's emergency room in Gaza.

"I'm okay, but emotionally I'm a wreck. My friend and colleague was killed," Nasser texted to her relative Sara after the bombing.

Sara, who asked we not use her real name for fear of harassment, said the friend who was killed was Mariam Dagga, a journalist Nasser met on her first day in Gaza.

"I was just with her yesterday, and she was one of the victims," Nasser said tearfully in an Instagram post.

The attack prompted frantic moments for Nasser's loved ones back home as they tried to reach her.

"Terrified, my heart stopped," Sara said. "All I could think about was, I need to hear from her right now."

CNN reported that Israeli forces had planned to use a drone to hit a camera on the hospital roof but instead used tank shells to strike the facility.

Over the past few weeks, Nasser has documented the dire conditions at the hospital through Instagram videos, detailing a lack of resources amid overwhelming suffering.

"Lack of analgesics, antibiotics," Nasser said in one post, describing the situation as "emotionally unbearable at times."

Before leaving for Gaza, Nasser acknowledged the risks of her volunteer work with the nonprofit organization.

"Are you ready for what you will be walking into?" I asked her in July.

"I will be as ready as I can be … There is a concern for my safety and I'm willing to take that risk," Nasser said.

Despite the tragedy, Sara says Nasser plans to continue her volunteer work at the hospital.

"She's a warrior, doing what she needs to do to help people, especially those who need it the most," Sara said. "I'm scared for her. We are waiting for the world to respond."

Nasser was scheduled to volunteer until early September before returning home.

"Very proud, but scared. Just hope they don't hit it again," Sara said when asked about Nasser's decision to continue working at the hospital.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

