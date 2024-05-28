Local non-profit, sports fans remember Bill Walton's 'bigger than life' legacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People who knew Bill Walton described him as "a representative of San Diego" and "bigger than life."

On Monday, the NBA Hall of Famer, two-time champion and San Diego native, died at 71.

“He was a ray of sunshine in everyone’s life,” Challenged Athletes Co-Founder Bob Babbitt said.

Babbitt told ABC 10News he knew Walton through his nearly 20-year involvement with the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

He said it was nearly 20 years of Walton always being kind-hearted to everyone.

“He would send me a note, and he’d go, you know, ‘Bob, I just met a young man from Mexico. He’s in a wheelchair out here at Seaport Village. Let’s find him a sport.’ And next thing you know, this kid’s racing wheelchairs and, hopefully, one day will go to the Paralympics. He was always thinking of the other person,” Babbitt said.

According to Babbitt, Walton was a very simple man and wanted everyone to be happy.

“...He wanted the work that he did to have an impact in a positive way,” Babbitt said.

That impact was felt by those who never met the towering figure who cared for many.

“It’s sad to hear he’s gone, but again, we can celebrate all [of] the things he contributed to San Diego,” Ferrier said. “I thought, what a bummer, right? Because he wasn’t just somebody who gave a lot, he probably had a lot more to give.”

71 years may not have been enough, but they were more than impactful nonetheless. Because of someone like Bill, Babbitt said they have been able to raise $178 million and send out 48,000 grants to athletes in all 50 states and 73 counties in 105 different sports.

“Larry Bird talked about him as his favorite teammate, right? Just a guy who made life better. That’s what Bill did. Bill made life better,” Babbitt said.

