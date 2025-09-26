Local non-profit makes preparations as looming federal government shutdown nears

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Feeding San Diego is ready and stocked for whatever happens.

You never know when the fire is going to happen or an earthquake or flooding,” Bob Kamensky, CEO of Feeding San Diego.

It provides assistance to those struggling with uncertainty about their next meal, as well as support during large-scale emergencies.

"Especially when we are at the cusp of a predictable event. Shutdown is predictable, so we've been talking about this since the 10th of September,” Kamensky said.

Kamensky told ABC 10News their non-profit and others in a group called the Emergency Action group – an organization comprised of five non-profits in the community - have been preparing for how to respond if the federal government shuts down at midnight October 1st and if help is needed locally.

"It's more the logistics preparations that we have been focused on,” Kamensky said. "So that we can coordinate our efforts in a response where the need is most prevalent."

While it's not loading up on extra food, Kamensky told ABC 10News that purchase orders for extra resources are on standby. That way, Feeding San Diego can backfill things needed for those impacted by the government shutdown.

“Those logistics items are already being prepared in advance of so that we're not fumbling through it when the call comes through and we need to get on scene,” Kamensky said.

Last year, Feeding San Diego says it provided more than 1.7 meals to active-duty military and veterans in our community.

"We're serving either in coordination with or on our own active military families at Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, at schools in Murphy Canyon military housing at Hancock Elementary,” Kamensky said.

He also added that those groups would be affected by a government shutdown.

If the government were to shut down, military personnel would receive back pay once it reopens. The first missed paycheck for federal employees is October 10th.

Right now, a potential federal government shutdown is a few days away.

So, ABC 10News asked Kamensky why make these preparations for something that's still in theory, not reality.

"It's part of our DNA to advance, prepare, and I think that's good sound business practice,” Kamensky said.