Local non-profit describes the government shutdown as active-duty military to receive pay per White House Memo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s day 15 of the federal government shutdown, and many local non-profits in San Diego are helping those who have been impacted.

“We have created an online resource hub for our military families that is specific to the shutdown,” Maggie Meza, who is the executive director of San Diego’s chapter of Blue Star Families, said.

Meza told ABC 10News that Blue Star Families is a non-profit geared toward connecting the military and their families with resources in the community.

“It’s an anxious time; a lot of worry,” Meza said.

That time and worry are in part due to active-duty military members getting paid amid the government shutdown, with this Wednesday, October 15th, being the latest payday.

“The only confirmation that I've ever received of military families being paid is through my friends, and saying that the paycheck was in their account,” Meza said.

A memo from the White House and President Donald Trump is being sent out authorizing the Pentagon to use available funding to pay service members during the shutdown.

A spokesperson from the Department of War sent the following statement: "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, service members received their mid-month salary, and their Leave and Earnings Statements (LES) are now available in myPay."

"I think that they are thinking that they're grateful that they received it today, but know that they need to plan to stretch that money over the next few weeks and are looking to have resources to supplement that,” Meza said.

