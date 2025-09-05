Local Navy sailors celebrate Chief Petty Officer Pride Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An annual naval tradition returns Friday as hundreds of sailors will come together to celebrate Chief Petty Officer Pride Day, honoring the rank of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer.

The rank of Chief Petty Officer was established in 1893; they serve as leaders among enlisted sailors, forming a bridge between them and commissioned officers.

Chief Petty Officers have a lot of responsibility in making sure sailors under them are disciplined.

According to the Navy, about 80% of sailors are enlisted. So, officials consider Chief Petty Officers the backbone of the Navy.

CPO Pride Day started in San Diego in 2004, and it’s grown since then to other cities like Chicago and Jacksonville.

The message behind CPO Pride Day is the same every year: Welcoming new Chief Petty Officers and helping them learn from others that came before them.

“The message is one -- Welcome to the Chief Petty Officer mess, to all the new selectees,” said Keith Goosby, a retired U.S. Navy Force Master Chief. “The second message is we’re here for you; your brothers and sisters have your back.”

Chief Petty Officer Pride Day kicks off with a celebration at the Admiral Baker Recreation Center.

While registration for Friday’s event is closed, there will be a CPO Spouse Connect Day on Sept. 12 at Liberty Station.