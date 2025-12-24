Local mom honors late daughter's legacy with neon lights at Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An Alpine mother is turning her grief into hope this holiday season, continuing a mission that began when her disabled daughter's adaptive trike was stolen years ago.

We first spoke with Marlene Swanson in 2021 when a thief stole her 18-year-old daughter Desiray's adaptive trike from their yard. Her family was living in Chula Vista at the time.

For Desiray, who was born with Down syndrome, the trike had been a lifeline. ABC 10News viewers helped replace the trike through an online fundraiser.

Swanson says her daughter would ride the trike for the next year, even as she was diagnosed with blood cancer. A bone marrow transplant followed, along with chronic lung disease. Earlier this year, Desiray passed away at the age of 21.

Months later, Swanson donated the trike to the daughter of an ABC 10News viewer. But Swanson wasn't done paying it forward.

As Desiray was undergoing cancer treatment, a neon sign with her name hung outside her hospital room window at Rady Children's Hospital. The sign was a gift from her godmother.

"So much joy. She looked forward to that light every day," Swanson said.

Two years ago, Swanson started a nonprofit, Desiray's Lights of Joy, to give out neon signs for young people undergoing similar transplants. The colorful lights now create what she calls "a rainbow of lights" outside the cancer unit.

Elena Arredando's daughter, Natalia, received one before undergoing a stem cell transplant for a rare blood disorder this month.

"Last days have been rough … headaches, pain," Arredando said. "Just puts a smile on her face. I catch her staring at light. She loves it.”

Swanson's nonprofit has donated nearly 30 signs this year.

"Desiray would be very excited. I know she is looking down and smiling from ear to ear and excited to be bringing light and joy to these kids," Swanson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

