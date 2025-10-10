Local military non-profits talk pay for servicemembers amid government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Plenty of help from various non-profits here in San Diego are stepping up to help those hit by the shutdown.

“There's all told between military, civil service, and contract in this region is 370,000 people,” David Boone, the CEO of San Diego Military Advisory Council, said. “It’s a big group that’s potentially impacted.”

Boone is the head of a non-profit that advocates for active-duty military, veterans and their families in San Diego.

“I think there's a level of stress due to uncertainty. But the support organizations have stepped up, and so, I think most people feel good about that,” Boone said.

An uncertainty for many military members that may not feel good about is what will happen on October 15th, the next payday for the military.

ABC News reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday he won’t bring the House back to pass a standalone bill to make sure troops get paid during the shutdown.

“When you hear news that you will not be paid or you might not be paid, it’s the uncertainty that then creates the stress level within your household,” Ashley Camac, the CEO of Zero8Hundred, said.

Camac’s non-profit helps active-duty military transition into civilian life.

Both she and Boone said people in San Diego are aware and taking advantage of the resource geared towards helping military members and other federal workers during the shutdown.

“There are organizations that are going to help walk you through options to help make sure that you can provide food for your family, help get rent paid if that is due,” Camac said.

“There's a lot of dialogue every day that goes back and forth. I don't think a lot of people are tracking every conversation,” Boone said. "They're just interested in number one, coming back to work, and number 2, getting paid.”