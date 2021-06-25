Local Jewish community comes together to support families in South Florida

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Days after the partial collapse of a 12-story condo building in South Florida, more than 30 members of the Jewish community remain unaccounted for.

For Devorah Marcus, senior rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Del Cerro, the images from the condo building collapse are wrenching.

“For me, it was reminiscent of watching 9-11. The immediacy of buildings collapsing. The heartache, the tragedy of knowing that there so many people are inside,” said Rabbi Marcus.

Among the nearly 160 people missing, at least 34 members of the Jewish community.

In the past two days, donations have poured into a nearby Jewish community center, to help survivors and the families of the missing.

In San Diego, members of the Jewish faith are holding their collective breath.

“We know that we will all know people who know people who were in those buildings… just a matter of time before people create linkages,” said Rabbi Marcus.

Rabbi Marcus has spent much of her time in prayer.

“Continuous praying that they are alive and that they will have found pockets of miracles of safe space, and the crews working around the clock will have found survivors,” said Rabbi Marcus.

The victims will be firmly in the thoughts of all, at a service at her synagogue Friday night.

“We'll be lighting a memorial candle for everyone who have perished already. Offering prayers of healing during our service for those who have survived and for those waiting to be rescued,” said Rabbi Marcus.

In an email sent to her congregation, Rabbi Marcus urged support for fundraisers to help the families in need.

“This is the good part of humanity that reminds us how much we have in common, and how much we can achieve together when we stop worrying about what divides and focus on what unites us,” said Rabbi Marcus.

