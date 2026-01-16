Local immigration attorney explains impact of Trump's visa processing pause

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego immigration attorney is fielding dozens of panicked calls from clients worldwide following the Trump administration's announcement to pause immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.

Habib Hasbini said he received over 50 WhatsApp messages within 24 hours of the State Department's announcement as clients sought answers about the temporary halt that begins next Wednesday.

"They start calling. They're freaking out. They don't know what to do, what's going to happen," Hasbini said.

The pause affects people from 75 countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Russia, and Iran. The administration says these countries are considered high-risk for immigrants who might use public benefits like food stamps or Medicaid.

Hasbini explained that immigrant visas are specifically for people planning to move and stay permanently in the U.S.

"They will be able to remain here indefinitely, permanently with a green card, before they can qualify to apply for naturalization," Hasbini said.

This differs from temporary visitors who come for "tourism, business-wise, attend a conference, meeting, study, or work," according to Hasbini.

The distinction means people traveling to the U.S. for the much-anticipated World Cup would not be affected by this pause, since they would use different visa categories.

According to the State Department, applicants from the listed countries can still submit applications, pay fees, and attend interviews during the pause, but they won't receive their visas. It remains unclear how long the pause will last.

Some of the 75 countries were already part of a previously announced travel ban, adding another layer of complexity for affected families.

