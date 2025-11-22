Local Environmentalists push back against Pres. Trump's plan for offshore drilling along California coast

SAND IEGO (KGTV) — President Trump’s new proposal to expand offshore drilling to California’s coastline is sparking immediate pushback from environmental advocates — including here in San Diego — who say the move threatens the state’s beaches, economy, and way of life.

The plan would open millions of acres of ocean to new oil and gas drilling, potentially just miles off the coast.

San Diego’s beaches aren’t just a scenic backdrop — they’re a major economic engine. Tourism, coastal recreation, and commercial fishing together contribute more than $40 billion to California’s ocean economy each year.

Peter Stauffer with the Surfrider Foundation says the proposal threatens all of that.

“It’s devastating,” he said. “This is a major threat to our environment, our communities, our economy, and the way of life we enjoy in California.”

California has not allowed new offshore drilling since the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. And many communities are still recovering from the 2021 Orange County spill that forced beach closures for 10 days and shut down fisheries for months.

“You saw the impacts to hotels, restaurants, and other businesses,” Stauffer said.

Supporters of offshore drilling argue it could boost U.S. energy production and create jobs. But environmentalists say the risks — from spills to long-term ecological damage — far outweigh the benefits.

To mobilize public response, the Surfrider Foundation is hosting a “People’s Hearing” on December 4th.

“We’re bringing together elected officials, business leaders, surfers, and concerned members of the public,” Stauffer said. “If federal officials won’t hold public meetings, we will.”

The proposal is still in its early stages, but advocates say they’re preparing for a long fight to keep oil rigs away from California’s coastline.

