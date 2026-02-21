Local economist & grocer talk tariff decisions made by SCOTUS and President Trump

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The impact of the tariffs is still being felt by local grocer Adam Zack.

“We have definitely seen increases across the board, especially on tariff-affected items,” Zack, Owner of Jensen’s Grocery Store, said. “Our average item versus a year ago is up about 6.6%.”

On Friday, two pieces of tariff news emerged: the Supreme Court ruled that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were unlawful, and the President called for a 10 percent global tariff.

“There may be some relief, and people will start to see that in the coming months, on store shelves,” Kyle Handley, UC San Diego Economics Professor, said, “They won't necessarily get cheaper right away, but over time,I think, we could see some prices start to come back down on individual items, and it'll depend on how much of those tariffs were already being passed along to consumers.”

ABC 10News spoke with Handley following the Supreme Court and the President’s decisions.

“It sounds like he's using Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, that allows him to impose a tariff of up to 15% for a period of 150 days,” Handley said. “The 10% global tariff is lower than the tariffs the Trump administration was levying against a lot of countries. The only country that had negotiated a deal for 10% tariffs is the United Kingdom, and so other countries, Japan, Korea, China, India, the tariffs are going to be lower than they were yesterday.”

The news of the Supreme Court is a welcome piece of news for Zack.

“We were good with the Supreme Court decision because it gives some stability, and the tariffs have given us a lot of unpredictability who reflects and how much. So we kind of think that's best for our customers to have stability and in the future probably some price decreases,” Zack said.