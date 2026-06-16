Local dry cleaning business reacts to possible SDG&E rate increase

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There’s always a cost of doing business.

“I'm actually 5th generation in the dry-cleaning business,” Jordan Hudson, an owner of Shelton Cleaners, said.

Hudson and his family opened their downtown San Diego Shelton Cleaners location in 2019.

“(The) Price of goods has gone up, so our hangar cost has gone way up. Our electricity goes up every year,” Hudson said. “At this location, It's probably about, so energy is about $6000 a month all in. And then rent across all four locations is $38,000.”

Come 2028, the thousands of dollars they pay in energy costs could be even more. San Diego Gas and Electric filed its official request for a rate increase with the California Public Utilities Commission.

"Why and where? It feels like we already spend so much." Hudson said.

“We’re trying to, to save money in any way we can.”

SDG&E said it’s asking for an 8.6 percent increase, which means people and businesses could see a major hike on their monthly bill. The utility company said the increase is necessary due to rising costs of goods and services, wildfire mitigation, and other factors.

“We understand that any increase in energy bills can be challenging for our customers, especially as many household costs continue to rise. SDG&E’s 2028 rate request reflects a focused plan to manage costs responsibly while maintaining safe and reliable service,” Anthony Wagner, SDG&E Spokesperson, said in a statement to ABC 10News.

“The proposal supports the essential work needed to safely operate and maintain the electric and natural gas system, including meeting federal and state safety requirements and addressing rising costs outside the company’s control—such as insurance, healthcare and cybersecurity. It also reflects continued efforts to improve efficiency and streamline operations, while making targeted investments in the infrastructure and systems our customers depend on every day

Hudson told ABC 10News that a looming rate increase is concerning since some already consider dry cleaning a luxury given the rising cost of goods and services for consumers.

He said if this proposed rate increase were to go on, the cost could be incurred by those looking to get their clothes dry cleaned.

“We're going to see a drop. We already have seen a drop in pieces over the last 6 months, more than we anticipated, and we, you know, it's business, we have to counter that some way, and that's really price increases,” Hudson said.

