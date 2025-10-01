Local Cubs fans gather at Chicago-themed bar for Game 1 of NL Wild Card Series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Plenty of bar stools and high-top tables were packed at 710 Beach Club in Pacific Beach as Chicago Cubs fans - and quite frankly plenty of San Diego Padres fans - to cheer on their team.

“I wish I was there for this opening game. But I’ll tell you what, this is a close second, and I absolutely love being in this atmosphere,” Karol Cetera, a Cubs fan, said.

“It is like you’re with family,” Kurt Seltenright, a long-time Cubs fan and bar patron, said.

This Pacific Beach bar gives those from Chicago a home away from home, even those who were a bit conflicted today.

“We watched the Cubs win the World Series here. I’ve seen the Bears not win a lot here,” Heidi Schlagete said.

“It actually does feel like home away from home,” Cetera said.

The home away from home for the Cubs fans is also welcome to Padre fans looking to take in game one of the National League Wild Card Series.

“Right, got a lot of staff members that love the Padres, lot of our guests that love the Padres. It’s not a question of being behind enemy lines. We just love both teams but, Go Cubs,” Joe Bartling, General Manager of 710 Beach Club, said.

That love for both teams being felt and seen by some spectators at 710 Beach Club.

“I grew up in Chicago, and I was always a Cubs fan, but I raised my kids here in San Diego. So, I'm torn,” Schlageter, the conflicted Cubs fan, said.

A torn fan in the middle of a tough series to watch.

“You know, I think sports is about being with family and friends and cheering. So, I'm Padres first because that's what my family's doing. And then if the Cubs go through, I'm going to be just as happy,” Schlageter said.

Some agree it is tough to watch their home team play against the team from the city where they now call home.

“If I have a second-best team, it’s got to be the San Diego Padres,” Cetera said. “It's unfortunate we had to meet up in the 1st round. Someone's going to have to go home early. I would hope that it's not the Cubs, but we'll see how it plays out.”

