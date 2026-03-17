Local cement supervisor talks working in high heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A hard day's work is only getting harder with this heat advisory.

“There's a lot of factors that come into play, especially on the days that we have to pour,” Jorge Mendoza, a concrete superintendent for Pacific Southwest Structures & Cement Masons Local 500 member, said. “We're in charge of making sure that we check the weather the day before or the entire week with this heat wave that's coming up.”

ABC 10News spoke with Mendoza outside of his job site in Kearney Mesa about how he and his crew stay cool in the heat.

“We just make sure that we let the guys know at the beginning of the day, stay hydrated, stop it with uh energy drinks,” Mendoza said. “We have hydration packs, you know, electrolytes, we pass them out in the morning, have one now, and have one after lunch, that way we just keep track of that.”

Aside from dressing properly for the job and staying hydrated, these crews have a 10-minute break every hour on the hour to get a break from the heat.

“So that actually helps with the body cooling down and, you know, being able to not stay so much out in the heat because basically everybody out here is pretty much working out in the sun,” Mendoza said.

If you’re out in the scorching sun, make sure you check in on how people are doing and say something if you’re not feeling well.

“Communicate and talk to your guys or with anybody else that's around you, check on other people, see how they're doing, see how they're feeling,” Mendoza said. “Because if you feel it, I'm pretty sure other people that are doing a little more hard work, we're going to feel it more.”