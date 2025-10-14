Local animal shelter CEO remembers impact of Diane Keaton

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hollywood icon Diane Keaton is being remembered for what she did on and off screen, including right here in San Diego.

Keaton passed away on Saturday.

“She was a genuine person. Not one of these that give you a lot of lift and don't mean that she really cared,” Mike Arms, the president and CEO of Helen Woodward Animal Center, said. “We lost a true animal lover, not somebody who just talked about animals, but somebody who really cared, and it was a great loss to us.”

Arms told ABC 10News Keaton got involved with Helen Woodward about 20 years ago, after accepting an award, which later turned into a board member position offer from Arms, and then helping raise support with the shelter’s telethons, among other things.

“Any time I needed something for PSA or documentary or anything, all I had to do was call her, she said, OK, Mike, I'll fit it in, and that's it,” Arms said. “And she would do so much for us in promoting animals, and she would actually find animals on the street, and I'd get a call, Mike, can you come get it? Yes, Diane, we’ll come get it.”

The Oscar winner captured the hearts of everyone who watched her on-screen and gave her heart to the animals at Helen Woodward off of the sceen.

“I don't think they realized the total love she had for animals and the total of herself that she wanted to give the orphan pets,” Arms said.