'Live bigger, shine brighter, love harder:' Non-profit honors legacy of surfers killed in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Family and friends of the three young men killed on a surfing trip to Mexico are making sure their legacy lives on.

ABC 10News sat down with Brad Glowaki, a close friend and colleague of one of the victims, Callum Robinson.

“Magnetic would be an understatement. He just had this big beaming energy for life, this huge infectious smile,” Glowaki said. “He just commanded attention at six foot four, 260 pounds, a big Australian voice…but even bigger than his body was his heart. And that's just how he lived."

Glowaki said that after Callum’s time as a professional Australian lacrosse player, he coached countless kids here in Southern California, including Glowaki's children.

“He left a tremendous impact not just on my children but on all the kids he coached,” he said.

In the wake of unthinkable tragedy, Glowaki and others are starting the non-profit Live Like Callum — which has already raised more than $20,000.

“We have to make something positive out of this. Number one, in his memory and how he lived, but number two, to help the children sort this out and deal with their own feelings. We need to share the positive side of this,” he said.

Live Like Callum can be found on Instagram and online. People can purchase items with the slogan “Live bigger. Shine brighter. Love harder” — words Callum’s mother spoke when ABC 10News interviewed her in Ocean Beach.

Glowaki shared that 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Robinson family and causes that Callum was passionate about, including lacrosse programs for kids and players in financial need.

“I think it’s in line with who he was, his values, and also the way he lived,” he said.

The non-profit — is a living testament to Callum’s love, light and legacy.

