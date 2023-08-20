LIST: Hilary forces closures and cancellations across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As San Diegans prepare to hunker down for Hilary's heavy rain and strong winds, a large number of state parks, beaches, businesses and more will be closed.

Below you'll find a list of what's closed or canceled in anticipation of the storm:

STATE PARKS AND BEACHES

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says all state beaches in San Diego County will be closed on Sunday and Monday "out of an abundance of caution for public safety."

Inland state parks in the path of the storm, including Cuyamaca State Park, Ocotillo Wells State Vehicular Recreation Area and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, will also be closed because of flooding concerns. The agency also says all camping reservations scheduled from Sunday to Tuesday will be canceled for affected areas. "Parks staff are connecting with current campers, advising them of the dangers from the hurricane," the announcement says. "More park units may be closed with little notice."

Point Loma's Cabrillo National Monument will also be closed on Sunday and Monday.

For the latest park closures, follow this link.

SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

In a brief statement, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance says the Safari Park in Escondido will be closed on Sunday. Conservationists plan to reopen the park Monday.

"Our wildlife care specialists, horticulturists, and other essential teams across operations will remain on grounds," the statement says.

DEL MAR RACE TRACK

"For the safety of everyone involved -- our horses, our riders and all the workers, staff and fans -- we have made the decision to cancel Sunday's races," DMTC President and COO Josh Rubinstein said.

This is just the second time in 84 years that weather has forced race cancellations. The track doesn't plan to schedule a make-up day.

SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO

In a message sent to pass members, SeaWorld San Diego announced it will be closed on Sunday. The park will provide updates via social media and its website.

Guest tickets that had an expiration date for Aug. 20 and weren't redeemed yet will now be extended through Aug. 27.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Hillcrest Farmers Market announced on its Instagram page that Sunday's market is canceled.

The La Jolla Open Aire Market also posted on Instagram to tell people it will be closed Sunday.

CITY RESERVOIR LAKES

The city's storm page on its website says all of its reservoir lakes will be closed to the public on Sunday and Monday. The city pointed out that it started releasing water from the Barrett and Hodges reservoirs because of the imminent storm. The city warned that residents downstream of those dams may see flowing water in the area.

If enough rain falls, water may have to be released from the Lower Otay Reservoir as well.

SAN DIEGO STATE

According to the university, Monday's classes on the main and Imperial Valley campuses will be done virtually, and employees are being asked to work remotely, if possible. The main library will be closed, save for the 24/7 study area, which is only open for SDSU affiliates.

"Service areas and hours may be further affected if staffing is unavailable," the library website said.

See the university's announcement here.

AMTRAK PACIFIC SURFLINER

Several trains have been canceled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Additional cancellations are possible, and you can monitor them by following this link.

Equipment issues also contributed to the canceled trains.

OCEANSIDE PIER AND BEACH WALKWAY

The City of Oceanside announced on Twitter Saturday night that its pier will be closed on Sunday. Additionally, the beach walkway will be closed.

To ensure public safety, the Oceanside Pier will be closed on Sun., Aug. 20. The Strand from Wisconsin to Seagaze will also be closed. See the City webpage for other updates: https://t.co/KZEbAelGdJ pic.twitter.com/CxhvrutFHV — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) August 20, 2023

The city will provide updates on its website later.

2023 AMERICA'S FINEST CITY HALF MARATHON & 5K

This race, originally scheduled for Sunday morning, was canceled following the governor's state of emergency declaration. Around 5,000 people had signed up to run.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will add more closures and cancellations to this list once our newsroom learns about them.