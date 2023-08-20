NCTD limiting service schedule due to Hilary

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The North County Transit District is scaling back its services starting Sunday morning, since Hilary's rain and wind will start affecting San Diego County.

"NCTD’s primary objective in reducing service is to ensure the safety of our customers and personnel and to protect District assets," the press release says.

NCTD says it will provide mutual aid to Amtrak and Metrolink passengers by allowing them to ride any COASTER train on Sunday, since those rails have also reduced service for Sunday.

Sunday's COASTER schedule will only have four round trips between Oceanside and Santa Fe Depot.

See the schedule below:

Southbound departures from Oceanside Transit Center:



8:16 a.m.

11:16 a.m.

2:16 p.m.

5:16 p.m.

Northbound departures from Santa Fe Depot:



9:40 a.m.

12:40 p.m.

3:40 p.m.

7:20 p.m.

The SPRINTER schedule on Sunday will be limited to hourly service, as opposed to every 30 minutes. Trips leaving at 4:33 a.m. and 5:33 a.m. have been canceled. The first trips for SPRINTER trains will leave the Oceanside Transit Center and Escondido Transit Center at 6:33 a.m. Trains will leave 33 minutes past the hour every hour from those locations following that.

For the BREEZE routes Sunday, the following routes will operate hourly: 302, 303, 305, 350, 351, 352, 356

Meanwhile, routes 353 and 354 will run every two hours.

Routes 309, 332, 334, 355 and 357 will remain unchanged.

The following BREEZE routes will be canceled Sunday:



101, 306, 308, 315/325, 388

FLEX routes 392 and 395

NCTD says if conditions get worse, more cancellations are possible.

Follow this linkto see real-time information regarding the bus and train schedules.