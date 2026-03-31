Lines ebb & flow at San Diego International as TSA employees expected to get paychecks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With spring break in full swing here in San Diego, more crowds were expected this morning.

The early morning hours saw ebbs and flows of passengers heading into security lines before their flights. Some of the busiest times were between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

San Diego International told ABC 10News they're encouraging fliers to get to the airport 2 and a half hours before takeoff.

They said one of the busiest times to travel is between 4 and 10 in the morning, with those peak hours happening from 6 to 8 a.m.

Other busy times are going to be around lunch, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then 5 and 7 at night. But the extremely long security lines could be over.

So, expect more crowds during those times.

TSA workers are expected to start receiving paychecks today, following President Donald Trump’s executive order to pay them through the partial government shutdown.

Others have told us they popped a can of patience this morning, given what we’ve seen across the country. One gentleman said. The situation is unfortunate.

"It's unfortunate. These people are working very hard. We need to get them paid. We got them paid. I believe paychecks are coming tomorrow,” Andrew Breyer, who is traveling to Minneapolis, said. “So, you just wonder how long, what's the delay, are there people that have already found new jobs? Not sure what's going to be going on, I'm just hopeful of the situation. This is...right now I'm just trying to make my flight."

Some were still upset this morning with the lines and trying to navigate their way to their gate.