Lindo Lake Revitalization construction begins, closing portions of park

People who regularly walk around Lindo Lake will soon see more construction fences and signs as San Diego County begins the latest phase of a long-term effort to revitalize the popular Lakeside park.

The project will temporarily close portions of the lake, including pedestrian access along the north side of the lake near Lakeshore Drive and access to Boathouse Island.

Jennifer Spencer, a senior park project manager with the San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation, said the latest work is focused on the lake’s West Basin.

“In 2019, we started phase one, which restored the area around the East Basin,” Spencer said. “Now that we're complete with that phase, we're moving on to the West Basin.”

The county’s work comes after years of concerns about the lake’s water quality and overall ecological health.

Spencer said Lindo Lake is now primarily fed by stormwater, which can affect the quality of the water and contribute to declining ecological conditions.

The lake has undergone significant changes in recent years.

In 2018, complaints about a foul smell at the lake helped prompt county action. One parkgoer at the time described the smell as “decaying garbage.”

By 2024, some regular visitors said they had noticed a significant difference following the first phase of improvements.

“I walk this lake almost every day,” one longtime parkgoer said in 2024. “The vibe is totally different now than when I was growing up.”

Now, the county is moving ahead with another major step.

As part of the project, crews will temporarily remove the water from the lake before regrading the bottom.

“It will start with temporarily removing the water from the lake, and then we're going to regrade the bottom of that lake,” Spencer said.

During construction, fencing will restrict access to several areas of the park.

The north portion of the lake along Lakeshore Drive will be closed to pedestrians, along with Boathouse Island and several other areas, according to the county.

For some regular visitors, the changes may be an adjustment.

Don Phares, who has lived in the area since 2003, said he enjoys coming to Lindo Lake because of its cleanliness, recreational opportunities and community of people who walk their dogs there.

“I like the lake because it's clean. I like the lake because it's fun,” Phares said.

Phares regularly visits the lake with his dog, Missy. While he said he understands the work is intended to improve the lake, he remains somewhat skeptical about what the construction will mean for parkgoers.

“No, I'm not too excited,” he said. “I know it's for the better.”

Phares said he expects the construction period may not be particularly comfortable, but he is curious to see the finished result.

“It’s gonna not be comfortable, I don't think,” Phares said. “I don't know. We'll have to wait and see. I'm just kind of curious.”

The latest phase of the Lindo Lake improvement project is supported by a $2 million grant from the San Diego River Conservancy.

County officials expect the work to be completed by winter 2027.

Until then, visitors should expect temporary closures and changes to access around portions of Lindo Lake as construction continues.