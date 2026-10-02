Lifeguards remind beachgoers of safety as high heat moves into San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This high heat is sure to bring people to the beach looking to cool off.

“Come down, enjoy yourself; it's going to be beautiful down here, but be prepared for large crowds,” Lt. John Maher of the San Diego Lifeguards Division said.

So if you’re thinking of coming to the beach, lifeguards say you need to be mindful of the ocean's power and ask questions before getting in the water.

“We're expecting very hot, beautiful weather here at the beach,” Maher said. “If you're planning on coming down to the beach this weekend, it's going to be busy.”

Maher told ABC 10News they’re ready for the big crowds.

“Due to the hot weather, the warm water, the anticipated large crowds coming to the beach, we are going to upstaff with our seasonal staffing for this weekend, and all the lifeguard stations on the oceanfront will be open, and we'll have lifeguards staffing all of them,” Maher said.

Outside of the big crowds, people need to be mindful when getting in the water.

“There's areas that have rip currents that can be very dangerous, and they may look calm, but that current will take, take, you know, take people out to sea,” Maher said. “Check in with a lifeguard, ask where the best place to swim is, let them know your swimming ability, and the lifeguard will point you in the right direction.”

Captain Jon Elderbrock from Del Mar Lifeguards added as well, don’t be afraid to call the various lifeguard agencies before heading out to the beach.

“You're coming out of the ocean; you should know how to swim. You should be with a buddy. You should be looking after each other. You should be looking for open lifeguard towers,” Captain Jon Eldenbrock, Del Mar Lifeguards

Also bring those beach essentials.

“Obviously sun protection, hydration, you know, you know, to me that starts with, you know, UV protective clothing, wearing hats, limited exposure,” Eldenbrock said.