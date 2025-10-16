Liberty Military Housing pauses rent for military families amid shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the government shutdown continues, uncertainty is growing for federal workers — especially military service members and their families.

While most received a paycheck this week, many are already worried about when the next one will come.

Liberty Military Housing, which provides homes for roughly 36,000 military families nationwide, is taking steps to ease that stress.

“We wanted to notify our residents early that there wouldn’t be any impact on their housing,” said Jon McKay, Vice President of Liberty Military Housing. “Not knowing if your next paycheck is coming on time can be stressful.

So, we wanted to reassure our service members and the families that live with us that our mission is to provide them safe and sustainable housing.”

In early October, the organization sent letters to its residents, assuring them they wouldn’t be required to pay rent if their pay or Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) was delayed due to the shutdown.

“Their BAH is their source of rent,” McKay explained. “Any disruption in how they’re paid or whether appropriations lapse has an immediate impact on their ability to pay for their housing and care for their families.”

The company also promised that families affected by the shutdown would not face late fees or penalties — a policy meant to give service members peace of mind as they continue working without financial certainty.

Organizations like Blue Star Families San Diego are also stepping in to provide support.

“The bills still need to be paid, and our military personnel are still training, still deploying,” said Executive Director Maggie Meza. “They’re worried about their families at home and whether they’re going to get paid or not.

That’s where they’re really leaning on community resources.”

McKay says Liberty Military Housing is prepared to continue offering support for as long as the government remains in gridlock.

“Our service members are in public service, and to not be compensated for their work can be a challenging time,” he said. “We’re prepared to continue this as long as the appropriations lapse.”

For now, the added reassurance provides one less thing for military families to worry about — while they wait in limbo for a resolution to the shutdown.

