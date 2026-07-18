Leopards and Tigers stay cool at East County San Diego sanctuary during hot stretch

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — Lions Tigers and Bears, a nonprofit exotic animal sanctuary in East County San Diego, is keeping a close eye on its animals during a hot stretch of weather — and that means blood popsicles, extra shade tarps and yes — even peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The sanctuary's owner and operator, Bobbi Brink, the founder, director and Vice President of Lions, Tigers and Bears, said staff begin monitoring animals closely once temperatures climb.

"We never get too worried, but I would say we just start keeping an eye, I would say [at] 85 [degrees] or above," Brink said.

Every animal at the sanctuary has access to shade and pools within their habitat. A caretaker named Russell said the facility's design also helps animals regulate their body temperature.

Caretakers have also added more shade tarps and extra water to each enclosure. Hosing animals down is another option on the hottest days.

"Sometimes if they want to be hosed off, they will come up to the hose, and we will hose them down," Brink said.

Hot temperatures also bring elevated fire danger — something staff at the sanctuary are always monitoring. Volunteers are trained on evacuation procedures, and so are the animals, by training them to get into their crates easily and quickly.

The sanctuary also uses peanut butter and jelly sandwiches — not for volunteers, but for the bears. Staff use them for medication and training purposes.

Lions Tigers and Bears is always looking for more volunteers. Information on how to get involved is available on their website.

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