Law enforcement ramps up patrol along beaches for July 4th weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As hundreds of thousands of people flock to San Diego's coastline, law enforcement is increasing their patrols for the Fourth of July weekend and holiday.

"We have a La Jolla team, we have a Fiesta Island team, we have a south Mission team, so we're spread out — that way we can respond as fast as we can," said a lieutenant with the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD has set up multiple command posts, including on Mission Beach and Ocean Beach, in an effort to serve the public and decrease response time amid congestion near the beaches.

Both officers and San Diego lifeguards said the gloomy weather seemed to keep people out of dangerous waters on Sunday.

The lieutenant says roughly 130 officers are staffing the Mission Beach command post, servicing from Mission Beach up to La

Jolla, through Wednesday.

Another SDPD command post is set up near the Ocean Beach Pier.

Three women, including Cheryl Dombrowski, embraced the sunshine as they lay on Pacific Beach on Sunday. All of them said they have felt safe going out recently.

"Our Uber did go through a DUI checkpoint last night, so that was good," said Dombrowski.

The DUI checkpoint took place at 2400 Grand Avenue, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., resulting in a total of 11 arrests.

"Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public," SDPD says.

A total of 2,140 cars went through the checkpoint; 1,014 vehicles were screened, and 21 drivers were evaluated.

Lifeguards increased staffing at patrol towers along the beaches as well.

"There's obviously going to be a lot of drinking, a lot of partying this weekend, and keeping it within the safety limits for everyone else is good," said Dombrowski.

Regardless of the increase in patrols, crime can happen.

Police confirmed reports of a man assaulting three women along Garnet Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday.